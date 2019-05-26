Share:

SHEIKHUPURA/ TT SINGH/KASUR - Three persons were killed in accidents occurred in different districts of Punjab, according to local police.

A motorcyclist was killed while the pillion rider sustained serious injuries in a road accident on Lahore Road near Qila Sattar Shah. Police said that two persons were on the way to Lahore from Sheikhupura on a motorcycle. As they reached near Qila Sattar Shah, the bike they were travelling on was hit by a speeding van. As a result, Waris was killed while Jamil sustained critical injuries and was shifted to local DHQ hospital. Factory Area police started investigation. In Toba Tek Singh, an 18-month-old baby drowned in a water tub in his house at Pirmahal on Saturday. Police said that the deceased identified as Faizan Ali was at his home when he slipped into a water tub. As a result, he died. In Kasur, a 12-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a car near Mandianwala Bypass, Pattoki. Police said that Sohaib, son of Tariq, a resident of Purani Mandi, was crossing road when he was crushed to death by a car. Pattoki City police were investigating.

BOOKED

Gojra City police registered an FIR on the complaint of Sub Inspector Amer under section 7-1 (a) of ATA and sections 324, 353, 186, 148 and 149 against 20 gunmen of MPA Bilal and 12 gunmen of Abdur Rehman.