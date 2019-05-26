Share:

PESHAWAR - Ambassador of Indonesia, Iwan Suyudhie Amri has invited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen to participate in the ‘Trade Exhibition’, which is scheduled to be held in October this year, in Jakarta.

He extended this invitation while speaking at an Iftaar dinner arranged by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Peshawar. SCCI president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, senior vice president Engineer Saad Khan, vice president Haris Mufti, Third Secretary Economic Function Indonesia Denial Nagrohu, and executive body members were participated in the dinner.

The diplomat stressed the need for bolstering economic and trade relations to stabilize the economy of both Pakistan and Indonesia, besides to increase the bilateral trade volume of the two brotherly Islamic countries.

He agreed with the recommendations of the SCCI president Faiz Muhammad regarding economic reforms and promotion of trade relations and assured that his country will extend full cooperation in trade and business related other different sectors. He also assured that visas will be issued to the businesspersons on recommendations of the chamber within 3 to 4 days.

The ambassador further said that his country gave much importance to Pakistan for a number of reasons, adding Indonesia has included Pakistan being Muslim country in its top priority list aimed to strengthen mutual trade relations.

Mr Iwan Suyudhie Amri claimed that during his three years tenure, the export of Pakistani products to Indonesia was greatly increased and which surged up to 400 per cent. He said that tobacco export will further be increase from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also thanked the SCCI president Faiz Muhammad for inviting him in the Iftaar dinner.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, SCCI chief Faiz Muhammad lauded the Indonesian ambassador for visiting thrice in the chamber house and his efforts for bolstering mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

He informed that the mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Indonesia stood at $ 3billion, in which include 89 per cent share of Indonesia and rest of 11 per cent of Pakistan, which needed to further enlarge.

Faizi mentioned about the investment opportunities in hydel generation, oil and gas, tourism, mining, precious and semi-precious stones, along-with agriculture, livestock sector etc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and invited the Indonesian companies to make investment in these potential sectors in the province. He assured the participation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen in the exhibition in Jakarta in October this year.