NIGDE-Turkish scientists are conducting research on plants they collected in Antarctica during the third National Antarctic Science Expedition.

“We collected samples of two plant species from eight locations in Antarctica,” Sedat Serce, a researcher in Nigde University, told Anadolu Agency.“After bringing these species to our country, we cultivated them, collected their seeds and took them into the tissue culture environment” for the plants’ reproduction, Serce said, adding “We will complete our research by using samples as we promised to the Ministry of Industry and Technology.”

“Antarctica is the world’s coldest, windiest, driest and highest mainland, but there are two species in the mainland, particularly in coastal areas: Deschampsia antarctica and Antarctic pearlwort.”

Serce noted there are plant species in Antarctica closely related to those found in Turkey, stressing they will research the diversity of these species and produce information on the types of mechanisms involved in their adaptation to the cold, harsh environment.Serce said the samples are valuable, as there are no other plant populations collected from such a large area in Antarctica.“In other words, there are places where more samples were collected in one area, but as far as we know, genotypes that we think contain a variety in such a wide area have not been brought together in any study,” he added.