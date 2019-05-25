Share:

ISLAMABAD - As Eid-ul-fitr draws nearer, the beauty salons are seeing brisk business with attractive deals and packages for the Eid customers, offering variety of services at discounted rates.

Most of the beauty salons which provide skin care, facial aesthetic, foot care, hair treatment and many other services are experiencing a heavy rush of fashion enthusiasts, especially the young people.

According to the beauticians, beauty parlours, facing stiff competition, are offering discounts to its Eid customers.

The beauticians claimed that despite a rapid growth in parlours, they are finding it difficult to cope with an unprecedented rush of customers, with more and more beauty conscious women visiting them on Eid.

A growing interest in glamour and fashion are supporting the growing industry, they added.

Besides well-known parlours, thousands of small and big salons in towns are also providing employment to many Henna experts.

Asma Sohail, a beautician, said that everyone’s requirements are different, but demand for henna designs is on top of all. A beauty expert said that customers were not happy with Eid rush as everyone wanted to be serviced as early as they come.