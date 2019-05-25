Share:

DHAKA (AA) UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi urged Myanmar to take action to enable the refugees in Bangladesh as well as the displaced inside the country to return home safely.

Grandi made the call during constructive meetings with State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior officials on a five-day visit to Myanmar ended on Friday, said a UNHCR report.

The UN High Commissioner conveyed Myanmar the key concerns about Rakhine and Rohingya communities and the refugees in Bangladesh.

Grandi also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Disaster Management of the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement regarding UNHCR’s broader activities throughout the country. During his talks, Grandi also encouraged Myanmar to accelerate the verification of some 98,000 refugees staying in Thailand to allow expanded solutions for this group, through repatriation or legal access to the labour market in Thailand.