Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired first meeting of Board of Governors of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) on Saturday. Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Chairman BoG Dr Javed Raza Gardezi, Tazeen Zia, Khusro Pervaiz Khan, Ali Agha, Khalil Ahmed and Ambreen Irfan attended the meeting. The minister stressed the need of focusing on research. She said that performance of PKLI would be evaluated on monthly basis. She directed dealing patients and attendants politely.