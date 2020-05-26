Share:

The British government began to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions in mid-May, after having witnessed a downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases registered daily.

Outdoor markets and car showrooms will reopen starting on 1 June, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Johnson also urged Brits to get out and spend money to help the British economy recover following more than two months of coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"I am certainly not going to discourage them from spending at all", Johnson said. "It is early days, but we are very much hoping there will be a bounce back over the course of the next few months."

Other non-essential shops, including those selling clothes and toys, will open up to the public on 15 June, according to the prime minister.

Previously, as part of the government's first stage of easing quarantine measures, Johnson urged those who are unable to work from home to begin returning to their jobs, as the country seeks to reopen the economy. The measures have been taken according to a roadmap, released by the government on Monday, which outlines three steps of gradually lifting the COVID-19 lockdown. The third step, to start no earlier than 4 July, would see some businesses, including hairdressers, cinemas and pubs, re-open.

As of today, the United Kingdom is leading the virus tally in Europe. The country has recorded over 262,500 cases of COVID-19, including more than 36,990 fatalities, the data collected by the US-based Johns Hopkins University shows.