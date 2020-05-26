Share:

California, which has seen some of the most serious restrictions introduced due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, started to gradually reopen its economy in early May.

Places of worship and in-store retail shops can reopen in the state of California with some restrictions, the California Department of Public Health said on Monday.

"Subject to approval by county public health departments, all retail stores can reopen for in-store shopping under previously issued guidelines", the health authorities said. "Under new guidance, places of worship can hold religious services and funerals that limit attendance to 25 [percent] of a building's capacity – or up to 100 attendees, whichever is lower – upon approval by the county department of public health."

On 12 May, California authorities allowed malls, strip malls, and outlet malls to reopen with curbside pickup.

Businesses where teleworking is not an option also resumed operations. Prior to that, the state had opened up clothing stores, florists, bookstores, sporting goods, manufacturing, and warehouses.

As of today, California has registered a total of 94,558 positive coronavirus cases, including at least 3,795 deaths, according to the state's Department of Public Health.