Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has issued an executive order to all government structures to implement the law passed last week on launching a comprehensive retaliation against any of Israeli's action that Tehran might consider hostile to itself or the Palestinian Authority, the IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Hassan Rouhani ordered all ministries, the Supreme National Security Council and the Judiciary to each work out measures within their respective frameworks in response to Israel's actions that are believed to be a threat to international and regional peace and security, especially with regard to Palestine.

Such measures may reportedly include producing movies that reveal the Israeli war crimes and atrocities committed during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

There is a total of 16 articles in the anti-Israeli bill, which was unanimously adopted by 43 votes in the Iranian parliament on 12 May. It was then approved by the country's Guardian Council and, until now, only lacked the president's green light before becoming a law.

The statement comes after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that Israel will face more challenges in the future because of pressure from groups and movements established in the neighbouring Arab countries that are opposed to the Jewish state.

Khamenei has also accused the United Nations of inaction in particular with regard to crimes committed against Muslims in the Palestinian Authority, saying that Western governments and international organisations have no clear idea of the "Islamic nature".

The relations between Israel and Iran have long been tense. Tehran has been accused of supporting militant movements, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in the Palestinian Authority, that oppose Israel. Meanwhile, Israel has been seeking to undermine Iran's position in the region by, among other things, promoting sanctions against Tehran.