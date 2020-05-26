Share:

A spokesperson of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants utmost transparency into the investigations of plane crash and will not allow any group or organization to influence the probe.

In a statement, he said the Prime Minister also wishes to have compiled the investigation report in shortest possible time and made the findings public to fix the responsibility of loss of precious human lives.

He said the Prime Minister believes that the entire nation is in a state of shock and in such a situation, maneuvering to safeguard personal interests is tantamount to rub salt on the wounds of bereaved families.

The PIA spokesperson urged the public to stay away from the evils of self-styled experts and rioters and not to believe the fake news spread on social media.