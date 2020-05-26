Share:

Foreign ministers from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) are holding a virtual meeting to discuss cooperation on biological security amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a press conference after a CSTO council meeting.

Lavrov stated at the beginning of the video conference with other ministers that "there is a demand for the CSTO to respond to such threats [COVID-19] in the interests of ensuring the health and well-being of our citizens".

Therefore, Russia has suggested considering priority measures to "develop cooperation in the field of biological security", according to Lavrov.

Russia took over the CSTO's rotating chairmanship in November. Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan formed the alliance in 1992 to defend themselves against common threats. Russia has made efforts to boost information security and counter hybrid warfare a priority of its one-year agenda.