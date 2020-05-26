Share:

Sindh government has not taken any decision to impose a curfew across the province, said Syed Murtaza Wahab on Monday.

The advisor to the chief minister and Sindh government spokesperson rubbished rumours on social media that the provincial government had decided to impose a curfew in a bid to contain the coronavirus from spreading faster in the province.

"News on social media about [imposition of] curfew are wrong," he said. "People should not lend an ear to misleading news," he added.

He advised people to play their part in stemming the spread of the coronavirus and appealed to masses to support the government in its efforts to save citizens' lives.

Wahab advised people not to venture out of their homes unnecessarily so that they remained safe within the confines of their residences.

Wahab's denial came a day after Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza hinted that the government may move towards reimposing the lockdown after Eid.

Dr Mirza had warned that any further negligence over the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) could worsen the situation as the daily number of cases skyrocketed.

He had said that the government will assess the situation after Eid and make a decision on reimposing the lockdown, which was relaxed earlier this month.

"Pakistanis are under the wrong impression that the prevalence of the disease is reducing," Dr Zafar Mirza said.