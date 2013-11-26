LAHORE - The three-day fourth International Literary and Cultural Conference concluded at Alhamra, The Mall on Monday. The conference was organised by Alhamra Arts Council.

On the last day of the moot, first session was held on ‘Future of new genres in poetry’ which was presided over by Kishwar Naheed whiel Dr Khursheed Rizvi and Dr Shabnum were chief guests on the occasion. The panelists included Masood Ashar, Dr Abdul Wahid, Dr Ali Ahmed Fatemi, Dr Ali Biaat, Prof Nauman-ul-Haq, ASghar Nadeem Syed, Dr Fehmeeda Hussain, Dr Shafiq Ahmed, Dr Inamul Haq Javed and Mansoor Afaqi.

The second session was held on ‘Classical and modern music’ which was coordinated by Dr Umar Adil while Ghulam Hussain Shagan, Hamid Ali Khan, Ustad Badar-uz-Zaman, Ahmed Aqeel Robi, Abas Jafri and Dr Amjad Pervez were the panelists.

A musical sitting was also held at night. On the occasion, a wide range of singers including Ata Ullah Esa Khelvi, Sanam Marvi, Hamid Ali Khan, Shaukat Ali, Taranum Naz and Sara Raza Khan enthralled the audience.