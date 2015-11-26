Islamabad - There will be a holiday in all the educational institutions (both public and private) including schools, colleges and universities in the federal capital on the occasion of local government election scheduled for November 30.

According to a notification issued by the city administration yesterday, all other offices will remain open and functional as usual. The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad office has taken the decision on the instructions of ministry of interior.

The decision of not declaring holiday in the other federal government offices in the capital on the polling day may result in low turnout in the first-ever LG polls.