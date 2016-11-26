Astronauts enjoy a zero-gravity

‘Spacegiving’ dinner

WASHINGTON (Reuters): An international crew of astronauts celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday with a special ‘spacegiving feast’ of rehydrated foods on board the International Space Station. The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) published a photograph of the six astronauts enjoying their meal, which included rehydrated turkey, stuffing, potatoes and vegetables. The meal was rounded off with cherry blueberry cobbler for dessert, NASA Commander Shane Kimbrough said in a preview statement made some 200 miles (320 km) from earth on Nov 18.

Indian court bans firecracker

sales in smog-hit Delhi

NEW DELHI (AFP): India’s top court ordered a temporary ban on the sale of firecrackers in New Delhi on Friday, after air quality reached crisis levels in the world’s most polluted capital. The order came weeks after the Supreme Court criticised the federal government for failing to do more to tackle pollution, which it described as a “public health emergency”. “(The) Supreme Court directs suspension of licences for possessing, stocking and selling firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region til further orders,” the court said. It also ordered the Central Pollution Control Board, a government body, to study the harmful effects of materials used in firecrackers and report back within the next three months. Air quality in Delhi plummeted earlier this month as millions of people set off heavily polluting firecrackers to celebrate the Diwali festival, exacerbating existing problems from the burning of crop stubble in neighbouring states.

The concentration of PM2.5 - the fine particles linked to higher rates of chronic bronchitis, lung cancer and heart disease - reached “hazardous” levels in the first 10 days of November.

Local authorities announced a series of emergency measures shutting schools and banning construction and the use of diesel generators in the city.

Schools have since reopened after air quality levels improved, and some of the other measures have been rowed back.

Mexican boy designs

bullet-proof backpack

MEXICO CITY (AFP): An 11-year-old Mexican boy who lives in a northern city plagued by drug violence and shootouts has designed a bullet-proof backpack with a GPS tracker and an alarm system. Juan David Hernandez, who lives in Matamoros on the border with the United States, presented his special school gear at a science fair in the state of Tamaulipas, according to local media. The bag, which has the words “security backpack” inscribed on the back, weighs five kilograms (11 pounds). It includes a steel plate to stop projectiles, an emergency alarm, a GPS locator, reflecting lights and a cellphone charger. “You never know when a stray bullet can hit you or when you can be in the middle of crossfire, which is why I focused on designing something that could protect me and other students from so many shootings,” Hernandez told El Universal newspaper.

He said students in his class have had to drop on the floor as shootouts broke out outside his school.

Hernandez estimates the bag could cost between $48-$72.

Batman painting stolen

in £50k Belfast art raid

NORTHERN IRELAND (Yahoo): About £50,000 worth of artwork by Belfast artist Terry Bradley has been stolen after a “well-planned” raid. It is estimated that between 80 and 100 pieces of art were taken from a pop-up gallery in the city centre. These included original canvases worth up to £10,000. A large original painting of Batman, worth an estimated £2,500, was also taken in the burglary. Ashley Bradley, the artist’s wife, said they believed thieves gained access after one hid in the gallery overnight. She added that Mr Bradley was “devastated” by the thefts. “Terry puts his heart and soul into his work,” she said. “They’re a moment in time. The original pieces cannot be replaced. “Some of the original drawings have been ordered by people for Christmas - they’re all gone. So much stuff has been paid off by customers and we’re going to work to replace what we can.

“Terry is completely floored by what’s happened.”

Staff at the gallery have said they will work hard to replace the stolen artworks. Gayle Williamson said she was heartbroken when she arrived at work this morning: “I was speechless. What can you say?

“It’s horrendous and I wasn’t expecting it in the mouth of Christmas, but we’ll do our best to replace what orders we have.”

Police said they are appealing for witnesses to the burglary that took place on Chichester Street between 18:00 GMT on Wednesday and 10:00 on Thursday.

Mrs Bradley said the family believed the gallery had been targeted by people who “knew what they were doing”.

“We think someone had hidden in the gallery and opened the back door,” she said.

French ‘Spiderman’

climbs Barcelona skyscraper

BARCELONA (Reuters): French “Spiderman” Alain Robert scaled one of the tallest skyscrapers in Barcelona without a harness on Friday. Bystanders and police watched as the 54-year-old climbed up and then descended the Torre Agbar, a glass-covered office building known for its night-time illuminations, completing the feat in around one hour. The urban climber is famous for his daredevil, harness-free approach to scuttling up buildings with nothing more than some chalk on his hands and climbing shoes on his feet. Robert has conquered over 100 structures worldwide including San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa complex, the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Sydney Opera House without safety equipment.