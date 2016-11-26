DERA GHAZI KHAN-One-million signature campaign has been launched to muster up support for eradication of violence against women during White Ribbon walk held here to raise awareness among the public, especially the youth to fight the menace.

The walk, started from commissioner office, was led by Divisional Commissioner Yasrab Hanjra and culminated at Kutchehry Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Yasrab Hanjra said that objective behind the White Ribbon campaign is to show solidarity with women who are victims of violence in any form and show the men’s pledge to end violence against women.

He said it is imperative that men should join women in encouraging norms of consent, respect and gender equality to challenge the unfair power relations that lead to violence and promote gender justice.

Mr Yasrab also announced launching a nation-wide programme on gender sensitisation and violence against women.

Those who attended the rally included government officials and civil society.

Later, signature cards were also distributed among the participants of the rally.