The federal government Sunday called in Pakistan Rangers to restore law and order across the country which has been paralysed by protesters belonging to Tehreek-e-Labaik.

The government notified that the paramilitary force under Director General Maj Gen Azhar Naveed has been tasked with tackling protests which have gripped multiple cities, including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, since November 25.

According to media reports at least six people were killed on Saturday, when several thousand police and paramilitary forces tried to disperse the religious hardliners, who have blocked the main route into Islamabad demanding that the law minister be fired for committing blasphemy.

At least 150 people were wounded in Saturday’s clashes, hospitals reported, and police superintendent Amir Niazi said 80 members of the security forces were among those casualties. Reuters could not confirm that there had been any deaths.

Throughout Sunday, baton-armed supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labaik party blocked several main highways, roads and arteries in major cities, paralysing traffic and daily life.

Led by cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Labaik is one of two new ultra-religious political movements that became prominent in recent months. Labaik, which campaigns on defending Pakistan’s strict blasphemy laws, won a surprisingly strong six per cent and 7.6 per cent of the vote in two recent by-elections.