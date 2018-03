Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari says widening of roads and construction of parks at Fort Munru in district Dera Ghazi Khan is being carried out at a cost of two and a half billion rupees to develop it as a tourist spot.

According to Radio Pakistan, he said this while addressing several public meetings in different Union Councils in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The Minister said basic amenities of life are being provided to villages of this region on priority bases.