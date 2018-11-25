KASUR-A 12-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted at suburban village Kali Sokal here the other day. Ahmed Ali submitted an application to Mandi Usmanwala police that his 12-year-old daughter went to fields to bring fodder for cattle where suspect Akram assaulted her. The police registered a case against him.

READ MORE: US urges Pakistan to sanction terrorists behind 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Citizens robbed

Two citizens were robbed of cash and other valuables amounting to Rs700,000 in separate incidents.

According to Kasur Saddr police, cement trader M Umar Javed was intercepted near Mustaq Colony by four armed men who deprived him of Rs460,000.

A case was registered against the accused. Similarly, unidentified men broke into the shop of Shehzad Ahmed and made off with Rs200,000 and other valuables in Ghalla Mandi, Kanganpur.

READ MORE: PM Imran, COAS Bajwa reach Miran Shah

Local police registered a case.