KASUR-A 12-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted at suburban village Kali Sokal here the other day. Ahmed Ali submitted an application to Mandi Usmanwala police that his 12-year-old daughter went to fields to bring fodder for cattle where suspect Akram assaulted her. The police registered a case against him.

Citizens robbed

Two citizens were robbed of cash and other valuables amounting to Rs700,000 in separate incidents.

According to Kasur Saddr police, cement trader M Umar Javed was intercepted near Mustaq Colony by four armed men who deprived him of Rs460,000.

A case was registered against the accused. Similarly, unidentified men broke into the shop of Shehzad Ahmed and made off with Rs200,000 and other valuables in Ghalla Mandi, Kanganpur.

Local police registered a case.