KARACHI - The Sindh Healthcare Commission has successfully registered 3,160 healthcare establishments across Sindh province.

Talking to media, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SHCC, Dr Minhaj A Qidwai, on Sunday, said SHCC had received 4,300 applications from public and private hospitals, non-profit organisations, charitable hospitals, trust hospitals, semi-government, and autonomous healthcare organizations for registration of their healthcare establishments since February 2018 out of which 3,160 had successfully been registered.

He informed that 300 private hospitals, 50 government health facilities, basic health units & rural health centres were being run under public private partnership (PPP) and other healthcare establishments had been registered across the Sindh province in last eight months.

He said SHCC had served notices to healthcare establishments through newspapers for registration.

Minhaj Qidwai said registration process of all kind of healthcare establishments were free.

He urged the heads of health facilities to get their hospitals registered from this regulatory body at earliest basis.

He said Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and other municipalities hospitals could not get registration from SHCC yet despite passage several months.

He said healthcare establishments administrated by federal government were also not getting registration from this regulatory body.

He announced that SHCC had launched provisional licensing for registered private and government healthcare establishments throughout the province in second phase.

He said that the purpose of setting up SHCC was to improve the quality of healthcare services, register and license all healthcare establishments, ensure clinical governance, entertain complaints related to healthcare service delivery and ban quackery in the province.

He said SHCC was empowered to investigate maladministration, malpractices and failures in healthcare services.