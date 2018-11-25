Share:

BHALWAL/ CHINIOT-Three persons died in two road accident occurred in different areas here on Sunday. According to rescue sources, two persons died after a speeding car fell into a canal near Bhalwal.

The car was on the way from Shahpur to Bhera when its driver lost control of the steering due to speeding while crossing Bhalwal Canal Bridge. Resultantly, it fell into the canal. Locals pulled the bodies out of canal on self-help basis and informed the family members of the victims.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Raza and Imran. In Chiniot, driver of a passenger bus died and 35 passengers got injured in collision between a passenger bus and dumper truck here on Sunday, police said. The bus driver was feeling dozy due to which he lost control of the vehicle. Resultantly it rammed into a dumper truck on Lahore Road in Tahirabad area of Chiniot.

The bus driver died on the spot while 35 passengers were injured.

The injured passengers were shifted to hospital from where 10 people with critical wounds were referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.