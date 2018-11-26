Share:

NEW YORK - fghanistan’s Presidential election, set for April next year, is expected to be delayed by several months, The New York Times reported Sunday.

In a dispatch from Kabul, the newspaper said that Afghan election officials are considering delaying the vote, amid disarray in counting votes from last month’s Parliamentary balloting, while insisting that no decision had been made.

“Holding presidential elections by April 20 was previously one of international donors red lines in Afghanistan, especially after an embarrassing, four-year delay in holding Parliamentary elections,” the Times said.

The report cited some politicians and observers as suggesting that the electoral fiasco might help encourage peace talks with the Taliban, who are unlikely to agree to a peace deal if a new President is about to be elected for a five-year term.

It quoted an international official knowledgeable about the elections as stating that the Commission had already decided that the elections cannot be held on time.

The unnamed official said that several dates were being discussed for that election, but that none included April 20.

The Commission previously said that Presidential elections would be held April 20, and President Ashraf Ghani was among the officials declaring that date should not be changed.

Election officials disputed Afghan news reports stating that the commission had decided to delay the Presidential elections until July 2019.

A spokeswoman for the Independent Elections Commission, Shaima Alamsorosh, was quoted by the Times as stating that the news reports were based on a preliminary document that had not yet been approved.

“There is a draft, and that draft isn’t the final decision of the Election Commission,” she said.

“Nothing officially has been announced,” another election spokeswoman, Kobra Rezaei, was quoted as stating.

“A discussion is ongoing because we have to hold four elections next year, and we faced some problems in the Parliamentary elections this year, so we are trying to figure out how we can hold fair elections. If a new decision is made about the election date, we will hold a news conference to announce it.”

The four elections scheduled for April 20 include the Presidential vote, elections for Provincial Councils from the country’s 34 provinces, and inaugural elections for Councils in the country’s 400 districts.

In addition, the Parliamentary elections that took place across the country on Oct. 20 were postponed in Ghazni province until April 20 because of poor security.

Since 2009, Afghanistan’s elections have been dogged by fraud and widespread dissension over the results, the report said.

The 2014 Presidential election nearly collapsed because of claims of large-scale vote theft, until the US government negotiated a power-sharing agreement between the two leading candidates, providing for Ashraf Ghani to be President and his leading opponent, Abdullah Abdullah, to serve in an invented position of Chief Executive.