SIALKOT-District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghafar Qaisarani on Sunday suspended from service an ASI of Pasrur Qila Kalarwala Police for dragging three women out of their house and torturing them as a “punishment” for not providing a wanted proclaimed offender (PO) to the police.

The CCTV camera footage of the incident went viral, prompting Punjab Inspector General of Police Amjad Javaid Saleemi to take notice of the police highhandedness.

According to details, a team Pasrur Qila Kalarwala Police, led by ASI Tariq Mehmood, raided a house in village Dheera Sandha (Sialkot tehsil) to arrest a PO (his name not disclosed), wanted by police, from there. Police team could find the accused from the house.

No lady constable or officials was along with the raiding police.

Police forced their entry into the house and dragged out three women (elderly and young) of the family from the house while pulling them out through their hair tails and beating them physically and abusing as well, which was captured a CCTV camera, installed somewhere in proximity.

Later, the footage went viral on social media, which prompted the Punjab IGP to taking action against the police officials responsible for the ugly episode.

DSP (CIA) Sialkot Sheikh Shahid Ikram conducted an inquiry and found the accused policemen guilty in the incident. Following the inquiry report, the DPO has also ordered stern departmental probe against the suspended accused ASI Tariq Mehmood in this regard.

RPO VISIT

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Tariq Abbas Qureshi visited the site of Kartarpur Corridor here. He reviewed in details security measure made by police and security agencies ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to perform the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on Nov 28,2018.