Share:

Rawalpindi - The citizens have called on the authorities concerned to outline a comprehensive plan to solve traffic congestion in the city as heavy traffic jam on city roads especially during peak hours is creating a lot of problems for residents. The motorists said that they have to face inconvenience when they reach late at their destinations as traffic is not being regulated properly by the traffic wardens on main roads. Talking about traffic jam in the city, people belonging to different walks of life said, the Benazir Bhutto Road, Raja Bazaar Road, Bank Road, Buni Chowk, Said Pur Road, Peerwadhai Road, Tench Bhatta, Kutchery Chowk, Jhelum Road, 22 Number Chungi are quite much importance for residents of the city but traffic jam has become a routine matter on these roads. Due to traffic jam on Moti Bazaar Road our business is destroyed, as the customers especially females do not come to the market, a shopkeeper Farman Ali said. The encroachments by the owners of motorcycle showrooms particularly on Circular Road and car showrooms on different roads and their illegal commercial activities on the roads create traffic jam very often. Lack of traffic signals in Raja Bazaar and other important chowks of the city also multiplying traffic problems as the Traffic Wardens deployed there are witnessed performing their duties half-heartedly.

“The traffic wardens do not perform their duties properly in several chowks,” said Asif, a motorist. The citizens have urged the authorities concerned that strict checking of traffic rules violations, particularly on Benazir Bhutto Road (Murree Road) should be ordered. The commuters face great traffic problems on the congested Murree Road especially from Mareer chowk to Chandni chowk due to heavy traffic load, traffic mismanagement and rules violations. A motorist while underlining the need for collective efforts to confront the traffic challenges said strict adherence to the traffic rules can resolve the problem. He said traffic wardens should utilize all their energies to regulate traffic.

The mounting surge in population and expansion in the city had affected the traffic system. Growing number of vehicles had also deteriorated the traffic system, which needed serious attention, he observed. He said that City Traffic Officers and traffic wardens should evolve a comprehensive strategy to meet the challenges. The drivers should also be guided regularly at traffic signals regarding the observance of traffic rules and lanes. Traffic violations can result in serious consequences that should not be overlooked, Altaf, a government servant said, adding, modern technology should be used to check the rules violations and the violators should not be spared. Driving on the Murree Road is enough to test the nerves of commuters, Atif, a commuter said. He added, “We face a huge traffic mess every day particularly at the peak hours”. The Committee Chowk underpass and Chandni Chowk and Sixth Road Flyovers on Murree Road could not help control the traffic mess mainly due to wrong parking of vehicles and other traffic rules violations. A five to ten minute wait at all main traffic signals is a routine matter on Murree road, said Tahir, adding, traffic problems on Murree Road could only be addressed through strict observance of rules.