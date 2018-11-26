Share:

Islamabad - Homicide Unit of Islamabad police has traced a blind murder and arrested three killers allegedly involved in a murder case, a police spokesman said on Sunday. He said that, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered SSP (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Ud Din Syed to trace a blind murder case of Shahbaz Baber committed on June 17, 2018 in the area of khanna police station. In the light of IGPs orders SSP (Operations) constituted a special team headed by SP Investigation Gulfam Nasir along with Inspector Mansha Hussain and others from the Homicide Unit.

The team collected evidence about the incident and managed to arrest three accused identified as Raja Haider, Munair Ahmed and Fakhar Yaqoob. Further investigation is underway from the nabbed accused. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the police performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.