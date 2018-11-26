Share:

Rawalpindi - Beacon House School System organised an event titled ‘A Learning Extravaganza’ at the Primary Branch Rawalpindi campus. The main objective of the event was to acquaint parents with the teaching strategies special model classes for all the academic subjects. A considerable number of parents attended the event and appreciated the educational techniques of Beacon House School System and said the school system meets the challenges of the 21st century and makes their children globally aware. The event was followed by interesting fun activities such as a gaming zone, jumping castle, magic show and much more, food stalls were also arranged to entertain and engage the parents and students. Saima Rehman, Principal of the school while sharing her views said, the basic aim was to involve students, parents and teachers to bridge the gap and help parents to teach the kids at home the same way, the teachers taught them at school. While sharing her views and school coordinator Rohma Qaiser said, “We involved students from class 3 to class 5 and we will continue this activity in the future as well, the parents appreciated the efforts of the school administration in arranging such an informative event.