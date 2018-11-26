Share:

BEIJING - Tributes have been pouring in for two Pakistani policemen who were martyred on Friday while tackling armed attackers who targeted the Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

People through the social media also launched a donation campaign for the valiant policemen for ensuring the safety of staff and families inside the premises of the Consulate.

The donation campaign for the martyrs, dubbed as the great brothers of Chinese people, has received widespread attention while the number of comments is rapidly increasing. After the incident, Manager EXIM Trade Consulting Company in Pakistan, Tang Tianru immediately launched a donation campaign, stating, “The two policemen were killed for protecting us, so I hope the Chinese living in Pakistan can make an effort to help them and their families,” according to China.Economic.Net.

After Ms Tang posted the proposal of donation to Wechat friends circle, the counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Zhao Lijian and Ms Cheng Wei, chief representative of Habib Bank Limited Beijing office immediately announced their donations.

Ms Cheng said that as a Chinese who had worked for 13 years in Pakistan, the news of the attack and the two policemen killed weighed heavily in her heart, and the donation was the least thing she can do to help. The advocate of donation had been actively echoed by Chinese people and companies both in Pakistan and China.

Their behaviour, Tang said, has been a strong proof that the friendship Pakistanis have shown to China is deep-rooted and generated from the bottom of the heart.

In order to protect us, they left their own lives behind, Tang added. And the Chinese people’s enthusiasm for the donation not only expresses gratitude to the policemen but also reflects a special feeling to the Pakistani people, which is also very touching, Tang said.

Just as what we always state, China-Pakistan friendship is higher than the mountains and deeper than the sea, Tang stated.

The Chinese students association in Pakistan has also initiated fund raising among international students.

Even teachers and students from some universities in China have also donated money through the association, Ma Bin, the person in charge of the association said.

UNSC CONDEMNS TERROR ATTACKS IN PAKISTAN

The UN Security Council on Sunday condemned “in the strongest terms” the deadly terrorist attacks at the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi and a market in Orakzai district, as the 15-member body praised the “swift response” of the Pakistani authorities in dealing with them.

“The members of the Security Council appreciated the swift response of the Pakistani authorities, expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Pakistan and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured,” the Council said in a statement, which also called on Pakistani government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Two policemen and two civilians were killed when police foiled the assault on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi by three gunmen, while at least 35 people lost their lives and dozens of people injured after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in Orakzai.

“The members of the Security Council stressed that the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and Consular premises, and the obligations on host Governments, including under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, to take all appropriate steps to protect diplomatic and Consular premises against any intrusion or damage and to prevent any disturbance of the peace of these missions or impairment of their dignity and any attack on diplomatic premises, agents and Consular officers,” the Press release said in reference to the Chinese Consulate.

“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” it said.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

“The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.”