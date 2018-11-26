Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that raising the living standard of the common man by providing him with basic facilities of life was the top priority of the government.

“The government is working hard to make the dream of New Pakistan come true,” he said while talking to different delegations at his office on Sunday.

The chief minister said that public service and development of country will give people a new and prosperous Pakistan and the government was ready to confront every challenge and will not tolerate any hindrance to materialize this objective.

Buzdar claimed that everything in Punjab was being done on merit. He said that government will give relief to public by promoting good governance and rule of law under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said country could not move forward without stabilizing economy. He said that strategy was being devised in order to attract investors in the country. He hoped that positive policies of government will bring foreign investment here. “Punjab is most appropriate province for investment and we will provide peaceful environment and all needful resources to investors,” he said. Chief Minister further added that public service and development of Pakistan was the mission of the present government. He said that unlike the previous governments that used to make just claims, the present government was actually introducing reforms in every sector by taking practical steps. Buzdar said the PTI government was working hard to fulfill all promises being made with public and was passionate to bring a real change.

CM OFFERS CONDOLENCES TO JOURNALIST

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the demise of son of senior journalist and life member of Lahore Press Club Mian Saif-ur-Rehman. In his condolence message, CM prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for his family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.