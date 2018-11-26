Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has asked the Secretary of works & Services to coordinate with the respective secretaries and divisional commissioners for resolving the issues of development schemes for their timely completion.

Presiding over a high level meeting here in his office here regarding acquaintance of the Development Schemes of Mirpurkhas Division, the chief secretary also advised the Secretary Finance to release the allocated funds so that the projects could be completed within stipulated time. He categorically noted that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by the all administrative secretaries, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Mirpurkhas Division, Chief Engineers and other officers of Mirpurkhas.

In the meeting it was revealed that the progress of all development projects including 554 ADP Schemes of Mirpurkhas Districts comprising 233 of District Umerkot, 168 of District Mithi and 153 Schemes would be completed by June 2019.

“The Schemes pertain to the Health, Education, Irrigation, Agriculture , Forest & livestock, Fishries, Food, Excise & Taxation, Information, Energy ,Planning & Development department, are being rapidly completed” the participants were informed by authorities concerned.

It was revealed that the schemes of roads, bridges, water and sanitations and RO plants are being completed on priority basis.

These scheme have the approved estimated cost of Rs2,605 billion.

The chief secretary asked the deputy commissioner to coordinate with the concerned building departments for resolving the problems resisted in the completion of the development schemes and projects.

He also directed the Commissioners to monitor the progress regularly and let him know, whenever they feel anything difficult. He stressed the need of devotion, transparency and timely completion of all projects.