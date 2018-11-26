Share:

MANCHESTER - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has said all Pakistanis are energetically contributing funds for the construction of dams and he only witnessed similar passion during the 1965 war.

“All Pakistanis are very exuberant and contributing with passion,” Justice Nisar said while speaking to a private TV channel in Manchester after his successful live telethon.

“From a four-year-old to an 84-year-old, the entire country is proactive. This is no ordinary situation and has become a campaign,” he added.

The chief justice continued, “The entire nation is involved and I have never seen such passion before except maybe during the 1965 war. I appreciate the passion.”

CJP Saqib Nisar resented that Pakistan was not given as charity by anyone, “an organised struggle is behind” the establishment of the country.

The Chief Justice lamented that lies and loot have gone deep into the society and have become a norm.

Highlighting the sacrifices of people, the top judge said, Pakistan was not given as charity by anyone, rather it was a fruit of an “organised struggle.”

Justice Nisar reiterated at the event that dams will be constructed in Pakistan at all costs.

Responding to a question regarding his announcement of starting an awareness campaign for family planning from next month in light of a “population blast” happening in the country, the top judge said, “We had created a taskforce for family planning under Health Secretary Captain (retd) Zahid Saeed which comprised experts from all over Pakistan.”

“The taskforce has compiled a report and will hold a conference at the Supreme Court in mid-December (December 12 or 13) which will be attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and me,” he added.

Justice Nisar further stressed that if population growth is not curbed then resources will shrink and disparity will increase. “These are fundamental issues of the country,” he asserted.

The chief justice is currently visiting the United Kingdom to raise funds for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

Meanwhile, Pakistanis from the country as well as from across the world have donated Rs 7.97 billion so far for the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Diamir Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund .

The countrywide contribution to the fund stood at Rs 7.09 billion while the remaining Rs 880.23 million were contributed by the expatriate Pakistanis, according to an update issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in Islamabad on Sunday.

Pakistanis living in USA remained the top among the foreign countries who donated Rs 334.735 million followed by UK from where a sum of Rs 180.317 million sad been transferred to the dams fund so far.

Similarly, the fund also received Rs 120 million through the SMS service of various cellular companies in Pakistan.

According to details issued by the SBP, the top ten institutional donors include employees of government of Punjab with contribution of Rs 1.09 billion, Pak Army Rs 582.071 million, HQ CWO SPD Rs 201.093 million, Bahria Town Rs 110.12 million and PAF with Rs 100.28 million.

Meanwhile, the SBP in a circular directed the banks not to charge any service fee including interchange fee, merchant discount rate, transaction fee etc on the donations/payments made to the dam fund through payment cards (debit, credit or prepaid cards).