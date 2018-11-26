Share:

TIMERGARA - Lower Dir elder Malik Khaista Rahman Yousafzai on Sunday said that Yousafzai tribe had been playing key role in propagation of Pashto language not only inside the country but also across the globe as he claimed that the Yousafzai dialect was easily understandable to all Pashto-speaking people.

He called upon youth of Yousafzai clan to come forward and play their role for welfare, prosperity and development of the area. He expressed these views while speaking at a grand representative jirga of Yousafzai tribe in the district held at residence of Malik Jehan Alam at Malikabad Balambat. Hundreds of representatives of Yousafzai tribe from all parts of the district were present on the occasion.

Elders of Yousafzai tribe including Malik Abdul Hakim, Malik Jehan Alam, Malik Farooq Iqbal, former KP minister and PPP leader Nawabzada Mehmood Zeb, Malik Jehanzeb Khan, district councillors Dawood Said and Malilk Barkat Khan, Dr Mairajuddin, Ibrahim Khan and others said that Yousafzai people had rendered matchless sacrifices for restoration of peace in the country.

They said that Yousafzai tribe would work for fostering unity among people of all classes and ethnicity who have been living with them in the area. They expressed determination that Yousafzai tribe would play role for resolving old disputes and enmities in the area through jirgas. The grand jirga also demanded of the government to abolish all kinds of taxes in Malakand division as the area was exempted from all kind of taxes.