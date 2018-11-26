Share:

LAHORE - Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan has alleged that doctors are responsible for rampant quackery at private hospitals and laboratories across the province.

In an interview here on Sunday, he said that doctors patronize and operate illegal hospitals and fake laboratories in most cases, despite the fact that the PHC had sealed 17,170 such clinics and labs since July 2015 and made them follow the PHC guidelines on minimum service delivery standards. Talking about the factors which help quackery flourish, he listed dearth of qualified pathologists, radiologists, gynecologists and anesthetists, and decreasing number of general practitioners at hospitals.