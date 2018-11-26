Share:

KARACHI - The security agencies picked up over dozen suspects allegedly facilitating the militants attempt to attack the Chinese consulate in Karachi.

According to the details, security agencies have conducted a raids in various localities of the city taken over a dozen suspects facilitators and shifted them to undisclosed locations for interrogation. Sources said that the identities of the suspects have yet to be disclosed while a woman has also been reportedly picked up for investigation.

The suspects were later shifted to different locations where interrogators from different agencies were questioning them about to get any possible clue to probe a failed attempt at the Chinese consulate. The detainees are believed to be the abettors of the attackers of the Chinese consulate, who provided logistical support, transportation and places for the stay to the attackers of the Chinese consulate.

Two policemen, two civilians including a father and his son were lost their lives and a security guard was wounded when at least three attackers armed with sophisticated weapons, hand grenades and explosives attempted to attack the Chinese consulate located in city’s posh area on Friday morning.

The security personnel and other law enforcers managed killed all the three militants in less than an hour gun battle and barred the militant sought to get inside of the consulate and held the staffers hostage.

Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh while talking to the newsmen said that facilitators of the militants and those were in contact with the militants have been picked to probe the attack but we cannot share the details with the media as the investigations are in preliminary level. He said that all the departments including the Rangers, Counter-Terrorism Department are investigating the case.

The Karachi police chief further said that the strong security plan is also being devised to prevent any further untoward incident.

Pasban expresses solidarity with China

Pasban Democratic Party President Altaf Shakoor has expressed solidarity with the government and people of China in the wake of recently cowardly attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi and hoped that the friendly ties between the two nations would further be augmented.

In a letter to Yao Jing, Ambassador of Peoples’ Republic of China to Pakistan, Altaf Shakoor said that Pasban Democratic Party strongly condemned the recent cowardly attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi and demanded taking to the task all planners and perpetrators of this evil conspiracy against the friendly ties between the governments and people of China and Pakistan.

“We express complete solidarity with the government and people of China and also condole with the bereaved families of fallen police officers and innocent civilian victims of this attack.

He was of the view that Pasban Democratic Party believes in further augmenting the close relations between the two great nations so as the foil all conspiracies against their historical friendship and great project of CPEC,” he said.