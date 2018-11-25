Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has termed European Parliament’s human rights committee hearing on January 23 on massive human rights abuses in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir as a positive development and a great success of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Premier made these remarks while talking to journalists in the State’s metropolis here on Sunday. He appealed to the overseas Kashmiris to come with their families to record their protest against human rights violations by Indian forces against Kashmiris outside European Parliament on January 23.

“We need resolution of Kashmir conflict instead of composite dialogues that have always ended without producing any meaningful result. Things are so worst in Occupied Kashmir now that even the parliament had to be dissolved and replaced with governor rule” he observed.

“After martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani Indian forces have intensified the reign of atrocities and human rights violations. Kashmiris have strongly resisted Indian tyrannies and repressions. Last year was the year of martyrdoms” he stated.

The Premier was of the view that government of Pakistan should invite UN human rights commission to Pakistan to monitor the ground realities prevailing in AJK. People are enjoying complete freedom with not a single political prisoner in the liberated territory, he added.

PM Haider remarked that UN Human Rights Commission’s report has completely exposed the real face of India and its forces’ gruesome human rights violations in IHK. He said whatever little blemishes we had of governance that have been set right in 13th amendment. If there is anything more to do that would be done in the 14th amendment.

Mr Haider lauded the steps taken by Pakistan government by opening the Kartarpur border for religious pilgrimage. He assured that religious places of Sikhs and Hindus would be protected in AJK adding that they would be allowed to visit their pilgrimage in the State, if they so wanted.

PM Haider said that his government was taking steps for safeguarding the historic cultural heritance. The next year is being observed as the year of tourism for which comprehensive planning has been made, he explained. He said government was also taking steps to check environmental hazards. He said there is strict ban on cutting of forests in the State. To a question the Prime Minister said the voice of Kashmiris is heard on international level. We are neither against the dialogue between India and Pakistan nor want any war between the two countries but talk with India should be held only when that country admits Kashmir as a disputed issue, he maintained. He however made it clear that UN resolutions provide the foundation of Kashmir settlement.

He said there is no support of India in AJK. However, there are few elements who are engaged in propaganda against AJK for money from India. These elements have no support from anyone from the liberated territory. “Kashmir is a human issue. People of Kashmir have to give their verdict after plebiscite is held if they are willing to live with Pakistan or India. Kashmir is not a territorial issue between the two countries. We have an elected government in AJK while in occupied Kashmir there is governor rule. All the powers rest with the military there” he said.

The Prime Minister expressed his profound gratitude to Chairman of human rights committee of European Parliament, members EP Wajid Khan, Chairman Kashmir Council Europe Ali Raza Syed and others for supporting the cause of people of Jammu and Kashmir.