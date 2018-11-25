Share:

KASUR-Relatives of the three persons, who died in a traffic accident two days ago on Depalpur Road near Fatehpur, staged a protest and blocked the road for traffic here the other day.

Talking to media, they said that the deceased stood before a car workshop when a speeding car ran over them. The car driver managed to flee from the scene. The protesting families set tyres on fire, and blocked the road for traffic. They demanded immediate arrest of the driver from police. The police assured them arrest of the driver which convinced them to end their protest.