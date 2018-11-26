Share:

Education cannot be put on the path of progression without using all the possible resources, said Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar while presiding over the convocation at Minhaj University Lahore. Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri congratulated all the students on their success, expressing gratitude and word of thanks to all the guests for gracing the convocation. He stated that the basic objective of education is to become a noble human with the spirit of serving humanity. Seek knowledge by taking it as obsession and passion. Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri stated while emphasizing the worth of the degree that it is a symbol of combined efforts, sacrifice and support of parents and friends. He said Minhaj University Lahore makes every effort to assist students to attain the top notch level of education. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Ghori Vice Chancellor of Minhaj University in his welcome address paid his rich tribute to all the successful students. Dr. Hassan Wahditi Shabbiri Vice Chancellor Rizvi University Mashad Iran said that it is matter of honor for me to be one of the participants of convocation. He expressed his extreme liking for the city of Lahore for being its association with the great poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal National poet of Pakistan. He added that the message of Islam of equality is the ultimate identity of Islam. Those who participated in the convocation are: Dr. Hassan Mohi-ud-Din Qardi (Chairman Supreme Council Minhaj.ul.Quran International), Khurram Nawaz Gandapur (Nazim.e.Ala Minhaj.ul.Quran International), Dr. Shahid Saroya (Pro Vice Chancellor Minhaj University Lahore), Rabia (Director Minhaj University Media Cell), Robina Saeed (HOD School of Mass Communication) and others.