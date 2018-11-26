Share:

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said on Sunday that the federal government could not even start delivering on its pledges as it was about to complete its 100 days in power.

“The government has been unable to set its priorities to provide relief to the people,” he noted with concern.

He was speaking at the meeting of the Central Executive Committee at his party’s provincial secretariat, Watan Kor.

Aftab Sherpao said that the federal government had failed to improve relations with the neighbouring countries as its foreign policy was flawed. “The country has become isolated and needs to change its foreign policy,” he said, adding that Pakistan had lagged behind economically as the rulers lacked ability and vision to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

He also warned against making any bid to introduce presidential form of government. He said that the parliamentary form of government should be strengthened by removing its flaws.

Aftab Sherpao urged the government to share details of Saudi economic assistance with the Parliament. “The conditions attached to the Saudi aid and the details of the Chinese visit should be made public,” he demanded.

He suggested formation of supreme courts in the provinces and establishment of a constitutional court at the centre. Reiterating his party’s demand for introducing a new social contract, he said that it would help ensure rights of the smaller provinces.

The QWP leader said that units of the federation should be strengthened and warned against undoing the 18th Amendment to the Constitution.

Underlying the need for building new reservoirs, he said that dams could not be built through donations. He said that the looming water crisis would take its toll on country’s economy if corrective steps were not taken. However, he said that controversial issues should not be touched as it could lead to anarchy.

Expressing concern over the fresh wave of terrorism, he said that anti-state elements were bent upon damaging the country’s interests.