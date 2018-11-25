Share:

LODHRAN-Established 18 years ago in Lodhran district for immediate response to emergency incidents, Rescue 1122 is now facing severe problems due to government's 'flawed' policies and continuous negligence.

A survey conducted by this correspondent reveals that no staff has been appointed at Rescue 1122 Kehror Pakka Office despite completion of the building. In Dunyapur tehsil, construction work has been halted apparently due to the lack of funds. The rescue Lodhran office alone shoulders the responsibility of District Headquarters Hospital, two Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals, and four Rural Health Centres for emergency duty and patient transfer service in 60km diameter of the district.

It has been learnt that there is no service structure for the employees appointed here over the past 15 years during different regimes, and there is no parameters present for the promotions and deployments. Currently, a total of 188 officials are on duty in the rescue Lodhran office. The rescue owns four ambulances along with 10 more ambulances which have been attained from different hospitals while deployment of the staff on these vehicles is not as per the SOPs.

After the completion of the building of Rescue Kehror Pakka Office, contractors are after the departments concerned for payment while the people await the deployment of staff at the office and provision of services. It has also come under light that the current government has issued the orders to cut the budget of Rescue 1122 which is responsible for saving the lives of people.

If the process to make the rescue Dunyapur and Kehror Pakka offices functional is initiated today, it will take between eight to twelve months while the reality is that the government itself is not hurry to deploy the staff and provide equipment even after the completion of the building.

People of Lodhran have demanded that the Government of Punjab complete the deployment of staff to make the rescue offices functional in tehsils. "The service structure of the rescue employees should be completed soon," they added.