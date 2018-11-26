Share:

HYDERABAD - As a yet another venture to combat drought in Tharparkar, the Sindh government has launched a pilot project to deliver fodder to the livestock owners.

The spokesman of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECME) Mohsin Babbar informed here on Sunday that Thar Fodder Distribution (TFD) Project would be jointly executed by Livestock and Fisheries Department (LSFD) and the company’s Thar Foundation.

According to him, four union councils of Tharparkar, targeting approximately 20,000 households who breed livestock, had been selected. He informed that the department’s Secretary Kazi Aijaz Mahesar had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in that regard with Thar Foundation’s Naseer Memon, General Manager, at a ceremony in Tharparkar.

Babbar said the pilot project would be extended to other areas of the district at a later stage.

Quoting the Livestock Department’s figures, the spokesman told that the livestock population in Tharparkar was about 7.5 million, adding that livestock owners usually migrated to other barrage districts to feed their herd due to non-availability of the fodder.

According to the agreement, Thar Foundation would conduct an Android Application based empirical survey to determine the eligible households on an agreed criterion before executing and implementing TFD Project, Babbar apprised.

He added that to ensure transparency the Foundation would upload the beneficiaries’ list with name and distribution points on the websites of the Livestock Department and Thar Foundation besides sharing it through the social media handles.

He said the same lists would also be displayed in the concerned villages so that the whole community could know the fodder recipients.

“Tharparkar Joint Management Committee will also be formed, headed by Commissioner Mirpurkhas Division, to execute the TFD,” he said adding that the district administration, Livestock Department and the Foundation would also be represented in that committee.

He further informed that the local village based committees, civil society representatives and the journalists would also be engaged in monitoring of the project along with developing a Complaint Management System.

Speaking during the ceremony, Secretary Livestock Department said the TFD Project was being executed on a pilot basis in partnership with Thar Foundation to provide fodder to eligible households through an empirical ground survey.

“Livestock is the primary income earning source for the people of Tharparkar and the government of Sindh has aimed at supporting livestock owner households through TFD,” he added.

“In sync with the greater vision of Sindh Government to ensure support to the entire spectrum of human beings and livestock of drought-affected areas across eight districts of Sindh with a special focus on Tharparkar, the secretary said.

Naseer Memon informed that they had recently executed a successful project of fodder distribution among 1,600 households in a professional and transparent manner.

“Thar Foundation will ensure a fair and transparent system of equitable fodder distribution and the government and civil society will be an active part of the supervisory and advocacy mechanism to ensure overall objective,” Memon added.