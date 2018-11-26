Share:

BEIJING - Pakistan Ambassador to China Masood Khalid has said the government was pursuing a three-pronged approach to optimise Pakistan's economic potential during the medium term of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

First, a number of industrial parks and special economic zones (SEZs) were being developed under CPEC and a range of favourable preferential policies for foreign investors was under consideration.

“We believe these SEZs and industrial parks would accelerate industrialization and contribute to skills development, technology upgrade, and good-quality employment,” he said in an interview with Global Times, one of leading English newspapers in China.

Second, Pakistan was working with the Chinese friends on Phase II of the bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which would enhance market access to Pakistani products.

Third, the government was committed to enacting deep and meaningful reforms to improve efficiency in all aspects of public life. There was a complementary focus on increasing transparency, accountability and the use of technology to promote a conducive business environment.

“Taken together with Pakistan's large and increasingly affluent consumer market, this three-tiered approach - viz attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) into industrial projects, negotiating favorable market access and focusing on reform and efficiency - could maximize Pakistan's potential as a trading nation,” he added.

Ambassador Khalid said Pakistan had natural advantages in textiles, sports goods, IT services, and surgical instruments. Agriculture was another important area where Pakistan has distinct advantages.

Pakistan also had a large skilled workforce and a growing pool of engineers and scientists. Complementing these factors was the CPEC, which had made good progress in recent years.

CPEC has led to the development of supporting infrastructure such as energy and transportation networks that are essential for sustained growth. Commenting on opportunities Pakistan could explore after China International Import Expo (CIIE) at Shanghai, he said the first CIIE was significant for three reasons: “First, it demonstrates China's readiness to share the benefits of its stellar economic growth with the rest of the world. Second, it reflects the appreciation that a sustainable and mutually beneficial trade is always a two-way street. Third, it rebuts claims that the momentum of China's reform and opening-up was slowing down.”

He said as an annual event, the CIIE would enable enhanced access to the Chinese market for all participating nations. “As China's economic growth continues and demand for imported products rises further, the CIIE will multiply opportunities for foreign enterprises in the vast and discerning Chinese market.”

About people to people bonds between the two all-weather friends, he said, China and the Chinese people had always had a special place in Pakistani consciousness.

“The deep-rooted sincerity and goodwill among our peoples provide the firm bedrock that has allowed Pakistan-China relations to develop along an ever-upward trajectory, irrespective of changes in the regional or international situation.”

About efforts to further enhance cooperation, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to China was in keeping with the time-honored tradition of frequent exchanges at the highest levels that had always characterized Pakistan-China ties.

Premier Li Keqiang, Pakistan and China agreed to enhance our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership for Shared Future in the New Era. This underscored both sides' shared resolve to take the relationship from strength to strength.

The joint statement that was issued at the conclusion of the prime minister's visit to China provides a comprehensive framework of the leadership consensus on enhancing Pakistan-China cooperation. Under this framework, both Pakistan and China had agreed to make concerted efforts to promote the cherished friendship.

In the context of the Belt and Road initiative, for instance, it was agreed that ongoing CPEC projects would be completed as per timelines and special emphasis would be placed on realizing CPEC's potential for Pakistan's socio-economic development and employment generation.

It was also agreed to accelerate agricultural and industrial cooperation. In the social sector, Pakistan admires the Chinese success in lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty in such a short span of time. He said the government of Pakistan was keen to learn from the Chinese experience of targeted poverty alleviation and livelihood improvement. People-to-people exchanges are another focus area for our cooperation.

“Both sides correctly appreciate the importance of preserving and perpetuating the time-tested friendship between the peoples of Pakistan and China.”

Turning to education, Pakistan had one of the largest populations of foreign students in China. There were around 25,000 Pakistani students enrolled at institutions of higher learning across China. “Similarly, we will foster closer collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese universities and technical and vocational training institutions,” he added.

On the world stage, both countries also agreed to strengthen coordination on all regional and international issues of importance. Pakistan and China had a longstanding tradition of close communication. Pakistan-China relations had always served as a pillar of peace and stability in the region and beyond. Going forward, both sides were committed to ensuring close and effective cooperation in international affairs.

Ambassador Khalid said these were only a few of the measures being taken under the aegis of the upgraded All-Weather Partnership. “We look forward to working closely with our Chinese friends in the months and years ahead to implement our leaderships' shared vision of this relationship for the benefit of our nations,” he added.