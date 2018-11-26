Share:

ABU DHABI:- New five-time champion Lewis Hamilton claimed his 11th win of the season on Sunday when he drove his Mercedes to a well-judged triumph in an incident-filled season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The 33-year-old Briton, who started from his 83rd pole position, came home 2.5 seconds ahead of his main title rival four-time champion German Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari. The win came after a race that began with an horrific opening lap crash from which Nico Hulkenberg escaped unhurt, his blazing Renault car having barrel-rolled into the barriers.–AFP