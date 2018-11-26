Share:

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, renowned professor of neurosurgery at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, Lahore General Hospital, gave a presentation on the treatment of face pain without surgery at the national conference on “Trigeminal Neuralgia”. Young doctors participating in the conference from all over the country appreciated efforts of Dr Khalid Mahmood who introduced revolutionary method of treatment in the neuro field and expressed their determination to follow his footprints. Three doctors from the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences were in attendance in this 3-day conference. As per details, Dr Zafdam presented research papers on eyebrow incision endoscopic brain surgery, Dr Adeeb on brain surgery without anaesthesia and Dr Hassan Khosa was on advanced technique of upper neck vertebrae fixation. Speaking at the conference, Prof Khalid Mahmood said diseases of brain and face were difficult to treat in the past but with the passage of time research has made it much easier to treat them. He said that patients suffering from trigeminal neuraligia can now get rid of this disease within minimum time. He said that similarly lesser medicines will be used with much less time in the hospital for patients suffering from this disease. Prof Khalid Mahmood called upon the young doctors to benefit from this facility and learn from latest developments.