ISLAMABAD - A division bench of Islamabad High Court will resume hearing in an Intra Court Appeal of ministries of defence, interior and Islamabad district administration today (Monday) challenging the verdict of a single bench in an enforced disappearance case.

The IHC dual bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsan Akthar Kayani will conduct hearing of the ICA wherein the ministries and local administration have challenged the judgment which holds certain government functionaries responsible for non-recovery of a missing person and ordered the state to pay a monthly compensation stipend to his family.

Previously, the dual bench had expressed its annoyance over a report submitted by an Investigation Officer (IO) of the case and summoned the IG police to appear before the court in person on the next hearing.

The court had also directed the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to submit its report within three weeks and adjourned the hearing.

Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior and Islamabad’s district administration moved the ICA challenging Justice Athar Minallah’s July 11 verdict in which he wrote that “enforced disappearance is one of the cruellest and inhuman acts and categorised as a crime against humanity.”

In the said judgment, Justice Minallah had maintained that the act of enforced disappearance may also attract provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 and for the first time in Pakistan’s history penalised a retired general and several civilian officials in the case of a missing person.

The IHC bench held that it is the duty of the Special Branch, Intelligence Bureau, the Inter Services Intelligence and the Military Intelligence to collect information and promptly report to the concerned functionaries regarding any incident of abduction of a citizen having the characteristics of an ‘enforced disappearance’ and to take effective measures in tracing the whereabouts of the victim. It is noted that these instrumentalities of the State are part of the JIT constituted under the Regulations. In the case of failure in fulfilling this duty the respective Sector Commanders shall expose themselves to being accountable and proceeded against.

The court gave this verdict in the case of a missing person Sajid Mehmood - an IT expert and a resident of F-10 is missing since March 2016. He is father to three daughters while his wife had filed a petition for the recovery of her husband. She also submitted applications seeking allowance on account of monthly household expenses from the federal government till her husband is recovered. Beside safe recovery of her husband, Mahera had demanded that the federal government should be held liable for gross negligence in discharging its duty to protect the liberty of her husband and as a consequence, must pay her and her daughters monthly maintenance.

Apart from holding them responsible, Justice Minallah had later also imposed a cost of Rs100,000 each on the Ministry of Defence Secretary Lt Gen (retd) Zamirul Hassan Shah, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Zulfiqar Haider, Inspector General of Police Khalid Khattak, and District Magistrate Mushtaq Ahmed. Costs of Rs300,000 were also imposed on Inspector Qaiser Niaz, who was the In-charge of Shalimar Police Station when Mehmood was abducted. Besides, the court had expressed displeasure over the performance of Inter-Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau.

In the present ICA, the state through Advocate General Islamabad Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri asked whether the single bench was right in accepting the petition as it was not maintainable without impleading the government or the state as respondents in the case.

Jehangiri also questioned that how the court was justified in imposing a fine on the heads of state functionaries and SHO in view of the facts and circumstances of the case.

In the chief commissioner and deputy commissioner’s appeal, their counsel said that the appellants were not impleaded as a party in the petition and no relief whatsoever was claimed against the petitioners. Therefore, the appellants prayed to the court to nullify the verdict of the single bench of IHC.