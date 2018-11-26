Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile and Industrial Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said industrial revival is essential for economic growth. Abdul Razak Dawood, chairing a meeting of the Pakistan Business Council, here, said the present government is making policies for the progress and stability of the country, said a statement issued here on Sunday. He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a big opportunity, and "we need to revive industry for increasing exports". The adviser was briefed about steps being taken to increase exports.