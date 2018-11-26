Share:

Inflation means that the general level of prices is going up the opposite of deflation. More money will need to be paid for goods like a purchase of grocery and services like getting a haircut at the hairdresser’s to count inflation measurement regularly to know an economy’s state. Inflation changes the ratio of money towards goods or services; more money is needed to get the same amount of a good or service, or the same amount of money will get a lower amount of a good or service. The rise of prices in Pakistan can also be attributing to the despicable acts of traders. Their only motive is to get maximum profit and so they try to charge lots of money from the customers as much as possible. This has created a class of people who are becoming richer day by day and the other class is becoming poorer.

Inflation rate in Pakistan went down to 5.12% year-on-year in September of 2018, from 5.84% in the previous month which was the highest inflation rate since September of 2014. Cost went up at a slower pace for food & non-alcoholic beverages (1.1% vs 3.3% in August), mostly due to a decline in the price of perishable food items (-12.4%) such as onions, pulse mash, potatoes, tomatoes and gram whole. In addition, cost slowed for transport (16.8% vs 17.3%) and restaurants & hotels (5.3% vs 6%). Meanwhile, inflation was steady for housing & utilities (6%, the same as in August) and furnishings (6.2%). Contrarily, prices advanced faster for clothing & footwear (6.6% vs 6.5%); health (6% vs 5.7%) and education (15.1% vs 12.9%). On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down by 0.06%, following a 0.21% increase in August, driven by food items such as tomatoes, onions, chicken and fresh fruits; as well as non-food items such as personal equipment, education and washing soaps & detergents. Inflation Rate in Pakistan averaged 7.76 percent from 1957 until 2018, reaching an all-time high of 37.81 percent in December of 1973 and a record low of -10.32 percent in February of 1959.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has said that the Consumer Price Index-based inflation rate in Pakistan has surged to a four-year high in the month of July 2018.The Bureau said that escalating prices of petroleum products and four rounds of the devaluation of Pakistani rupee were the main reasons behind the multi-year highest inflation rate in the country. Pakistan is an industrial country unfortunately crisis of energy are not helping its industries to be flourished and not getting able to exportable. In any society General increase in the price of goods and services Rise in prices is called inflation. During the recent years the rise has abnormal and it has endangered the stability of our economy nationally and individually. More over In Pakistan inflation has become an unending disease to our economy. According to me once a state is caught in the circle of inflation then it will be difficult for that state to get rid of it.

The Consumer Price Index of October 2017, is increased by 0.75% over September 2017 and increased by 3.80% over corresponding month of the last year. : Tomatoes (31.43%), Betel Leaves & Nuts (2.57%), Potatoes (2.25%), Eggs (2.04%), Onion (1.90%), Besan (1.65%) and Gram Whole (1.59%). : Kerosene Oil (3.97%), Education (3.66%), Motor Fuel (1.91%), House Rent (1.34%) and Medical Tests (1.08%) are the items effected by 2017 Inflation Rates. The Consumer Price Index of September 2018, is decreased by 0.06% over August 2018 and increased by 5.12% over corresponding month of the last year Pulse Gram (2.87%), Gur (2.74%), Spices (1.32%), Wheat (0.77%), Milk Powder (0.75%), Pulse Mash (0.69%), Rice (0.65%), Besan (0.55%), Sweet Meat (0.54%), Honey (0.46%), Milk Product (0.42%) and Cigarettes (0.41%) Personal Equipments (2.00%), Education (1.96%), Washing Soaps & Detergents (1.4%), Marriage Hall charges (1.34%), Doctor MBBs Clinic Fee (1.14%), Transport Services (1.08%), Motor Vehicle Accessories (0.89%), Medical Tests (0.78%), Blades (0.69%), Medical Equipments (0.67%), Cosmetics (0.61%) and Plastic Products (0.59%). Are effected By the inflation of September 2017. On the other Hand if we Compare Dollar Rates in last 5 years then all the governments are unable to stabilize it. Every time any political party came into power, the dollar rate increased rapidly. In 2013 When previous Government tenure started, The dollar rate was 102 which went up to 124 by the end of 5 years tenure. On the other hand new government came into power and we all know what the current rate of dollar is.

Which is rising day by day with the current value of approximately 134 Rupees Per dollar. It offers the reason of Economic instability which is not a good sign for industry and industrialization and the export is a second important chapter which is being neglected in every decade of elected or selected government. There are few economic world communities which are having strong stability of their currency with low population and having limited cabinet members but are still producing glorious GDP to promote their national developed goods and comparatively in Pakistan no government could give a glance to maintain these things for the radiant future of Pakistan.

In taking start every Government says that they will overcome all the problem within 3 to 4 months But when the strokes of Inflation hits only the poor nation had to bear it which is usually crushed by these unwanted demonstration, which they have only bear in the shape of purchasing high basic utilities. In this regard government should take a serious action to get rid of this inflation which is called as a curse on society. Because nation is not responsible for the deeds of economic instability, they have voted and selected the good kind of government to resolve their problem and poor want to get easier in their limited salaries. But the scenario take changes and these people are helpless to achieve their momentum so the law and order situation create and those funds have to spend to maintain and equalize the level of law and order.

MUHAMMAD NADEEM BHATTI,

Lahore, November 15.