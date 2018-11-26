Share:

ISLAMABAD – The All-Pakistan Inter-Board Netball Championship 2018 will get underway from November 28 at Hameedi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex. Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Chairman Dr Tanveer Zafar will inaugurate the championship. Talking to The Nation, organising secretary Sobia Sultana Ch said: “The invitation letters have already been sent to all education boards of the country, while 10 boards have confirmed their participation in the event including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Larkana, Hyderabad, Abbottabad, Mardan, Peshawar, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Gujranwala.” The draws will be announced in the managers meeting to be held on Nov 27 at 6pm. Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) chairman Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan will be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony on Nov 30.–Staff Reporter