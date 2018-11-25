Share:

LOS ANGELES-John Krasinski said working with his wife Emily Blunt was the 'best collaboration of his career'.

The 39-year-old actor admits that working with his wife of eight years on horror film 'The Quiet Place' - which he starred in, wrote and directed - was ''without a doubt'' the most enjoyable project of his career, however, 'The Office' star was initially nervous about asking Emily to feature as his on-screen spouse.

In an interview with Empire magazine, he said: ''It's without a doubt the best collaboration of my career so I'd do it again in a heartbeat. I was confident about us working together.

I was nervous about getting Emily to do the movie ... I was afraid she would say no. Nobody wants that rejection or the awkward dinner that night. But I was actually most afraid that she'd say 'I'll do it for you'. Emily knew this was a huge step for me and I was putting more on the line than I ever had. I didn't want her to do it for me because she'd always been an actress I'd watched make the most unbelievable choices.''

Despite his inhibitions, the 'Devil Wear's Prada' actress agreed and the pair worked tirelessly to make the film the ''best it could be''.

He said: ''When she said yes, the nerves went and we started thinking about how we could make this the best it could be.

We went over every line and ran through every single scene, so by the time we got to set I was having more fun than expected because I got to watch her work. Being her number one fan, I'd never been in the front row before and that was awesome. ''