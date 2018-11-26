Share:

ISLAMABAD – Kashif Shabbir (113*) and Muhammad Tahir (4 wickets) helped Islamabad Club thrash Mansehra Seniors by 7 wickets in Pakistan Veterans 40+ Tournament match here at Islamabad Club Cricket Ground. Mansehra Seniors could score 223-9 in 30 overs with M Usman top-scoring with 47 and Zahoor Shah unbeaten 40. M Tahir ripped through Mansehra top order by grabbing 4-36 while Zia Qasi took 2-40. In reply, Islamabad Club reached home in 27.4 overs. Thanks to Kashif Shabbir, who slammed unbeaten 113 wrapped with 11 fours and 3 sixes while Dr Ali Amir hit 38. Later, Kashif and Tahir were jointly declared players of the match.–Staff Reporter