LOS ANGELES: Tim Allen has revealed Keanu Reeves has a part in the Toy Story 4 movie. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the movie franchise, hinted Reeves has a part similar to his own. "Keanu Reeves has got a great part. Even he said, gentle wonderful guy that he is, 'this sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear' and his character does have an edge to that." Allen said the fourth instalment was "deep and moving". But he did not reveal any more details about Reeves' character, other than to say it is smaller than Buzz Lightyear.