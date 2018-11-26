Share:

KARACHI - Out-of-school kids of dock workers of Port Qasim attended their second Sunday Street School established by their parents in their sit-in camp in front of the Karachi Press Club.

More than 100 children attended this school and urged authorities to release four months salaries to their parents and not to release them from their jobs at the port. Kids were holding placards in favour of their demands.

“We do not have money to pay fee and are forced to quit schools. We appeal Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal minister for ports and shipping Ali Zaidi and other officials to address our issues,” said students while talking to media.

Sit-in camp established by Workers Union of Port Qasim CBA continued on its 62nd consecutive day and was attended by affected workers at large.

Hussain Badshah, General Secretary of union told journalists that more than 1751 workers are not paid their four months salaries by Chinese company operating two births at Port Qasim pushing workers deep down in poverty.

Abdul Wahid, Deputy General Secretary demanded that Port Qasim Authority should issue workers pending cards and Dock Workers Act 1974 be implemented at this port too alike Karachi Port Qasim.